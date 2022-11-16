Car review: New Land Rover Range Rover

Full-size luxury SUVs are expensive—BMW X7 (Rs 1.18 crore), Mercedes-Benz GLS (Rs 1.16 crore), Audi Q8 (Rs 1.04 crore) and Volvo XC90 (Rs 94.9 lakh).Full-size luxury SUVs that are fast are more expensive—Audi RS Q8 (Rs 2.18 crore) and Mercedes-Benz G-Class (Rs 1.72 crore).Full-size luxury SUVs that are palatial are even more expensive—Mercedes-Maybach GLS (Rs 2.47 crore).So where does the most expensive of all, the Land Rover Range Rover, fit in?

What is Range Rover?



Range Rover is the top-of-the-line range of Land Rover vehicles. The Autobiography variant in these photos is the top-of-the-range of Range Rover vehicles.Range Rover also has special edition models that can be even more expensive: the First Edition and the SV.

Range Rover OffRoad

What sets it apart?



The Range Rover SUV range is available in as many as 50 variants, powered by petrol and diesel engines as well as plug-in hybrid. It’s also available in five seats, seven seats and long wheelbase options. No other vehicle in the history of automotive has possibly been offered in so many variants.

Also Read| BYD inaugurates second showroom in Hyderabad



How does it look?

While most other car models are turning sleeker and rounder with every new generation, Range Rover has stuck to the boxy body shape—just that the edges appear slightly more curved and polished. Kudos to Land Rover engineers that they have been able to meet ever-evolving aerodynamic standards despite sticking to this boxy shape.But what’s inside the box is out of the box.





How is the cabin?

The cabin—especially the rear seating area where most owners would likely spend their time in—can put a first-class aircraft cabin to shame. The rear seats can be reclined, and there are screens placed behind front seat backrest to work on and for entertainment. The panoramic sunroof lights up the rear seating area (during daytime), and there are many massage options for the owner/passenger to relax after day-long meetings. Front seats are also worlds apart from most other luxury SUVs.

Also Read| Zingbus partners climate finance firm Climes to cut down emission



How does it drive?

The variant I drove was 3.0-litre petrol Autobiography, priced a hefty Rs 2.99 crore (ex-showroom). The first shocker I got was that you’ve to climb a mountain to get on the driver’s seat (because the footboard is available as an accessory). That is so unlike the more affordable Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in which the footboard automatically opens as you unlock it.The engine is powerful enough to send this behemoth of an SUV from 0-100 km/h in a little over 5 seconds. Despite being a tall SUV, there is almost zero body-roll, nor does it ‘dive’ during straight-line braking.It has all the offroading capabilities expected of an SUV, such as all-wheel steering, water wading of up to 3 feet and multi-drive modes, but would you want to take an SUV worth crores of rupees off the road?

Is it a good buy?

It’s one of the world’s finest SUVs, but it seems price has stolen the thunder. The most affordable variant (3.0-litre SE) costs a hefty Rs 2.39 crore, and the range-topping 4.4-litre LWB SV is priced Rs 4.17 crore. If I were a customer with that kind of money, I’d choose the more exclusive Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and take a business class holiday to every continent in the world with the money saved.

Range Rover versus luxury SUVs

Model Price

Land Rover Range Rover Rs 2.39-4.17 croreMercedes-Maybach GLS Rs 2.47 croreAudi RS Q8 Rs 2.18 croreMercedes-Benz G-Class Rs 1.72 croreBMW X7 Rs 1.18 croreMercedes-Benz GLS Rs 1.16 croreAudi Q8 Rs 1.04 croreVolvo XC90 Rs 94.9 lakh