C4V and Omega Seiki Mobility announce a supply chain contract worth $163 million

American technology provider, C4V, and Omega Seiki Mobility announce a supply chain contract to supply next-gen lithium-ion batteries in India. The deal aims to enable high performing, cost-effective energy storage solutions for India.

C4V, the American technology provider and Omega Seiki Mobility, announce a supply chain contract worth USD 163 million to provide next-gen lithium-ion batteries. The lithium-ion batteries provided under the joint venture will help power electric cars in India. As per the contract, C4V will supply 1.6 Gigawatt hours of Lithium-Ion batteries, that will be manufactured without Cobalt and Nickel to offer high performing, cost-effective energy storage solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Clifford Olin, C4V Chief Business Development Officer, said, “We are proud of our association with Omega Seiki Mobility for this essential supply line project that will power their high-quality Electric Vehicles for years to come. Due to lowering battery prices and emerging industries such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems (ESS), lithium-ion batteries are getting a lot of traction in the industry. To make EV a resilient sector, We at C4V are focussed on strengthening the Indian market with updated and innovative technology solutions.”

Kuldeep Gupta, C4V VP of Strategic Partnerships said, “In the constant endeavour to support the GOI in moving towards a green environment and policies, C4V has recently signed a MOU with the Karnataka government for proposed Li-Ion Cell manufacturing joint venture, with an investment size of Rs 4,015 crore. This further provides evidence of our strong commitment to supporting domestic manufacturing of Lithium-Ion Battery Cells in India”.

Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility said “We are excited to enter into a long-term supply agreement with our partner C4V. With this association, we will not only be able to deliver the latest battery technology but also help us in reducing the cost of the battery thus our vehicles. Besides, C4V’s upcoming facility in India will also help us increase our levels of indigenisation even further. I am sure Omega Seiki Mobility is all set to revolutionise the India electric vehicle market with these new C4V batteries.”

Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said “With sustainability at the heart of our strategy and an increasingly important requirement for our customers and consumers, we are delighted to be working with our partners to deliver the best technology via our products to the market. The Cutting-edge lithium batteries of C4V will not only provide a solution to range anxiety but will also be value for money to our customers due to their long life and reliability. We hope to have a long and mutually beneficial business relationship with C4V”

