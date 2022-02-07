C4V Introduces LiSER Battery Technology In India

Charge CCCV (C4V) has introduced LiSER battery technology in India. LiSER’s solid structural design and low carbon footprint enhance the utility and environmental friendliness of the platform.

Charge CCCV (C4V), the US-based battery technology provider, has introduced LiSER battery technology in India. The Lithium slim energy reserve (LiSER) cell technology addresses challenges of the supply chain, cost, and battery performance.

LiSER’s solid structural design and low carbon footprint enhance the utility and environmental friendliness of the platform. It enables cell to chassis and cell to pack solution with superior performance metrics. Additionally, the technology includes better safety characteristics due to C4V’s oxygen-deficient patented BMLMP technology.

Commenting on the announcement Shailesh Upreti, CEO, C4V said, “I am super excited to unveil our revolutionary innovation in the battery space. The technology not only allows our BMLMP Chemistry to compete with Cobalt & Nickel based batteries at the pack level but also enables Giga scale production to be more sustainable with our breakthrough high-speed manufacturing processes.”

He added, “A leading cell to pack or cell to chassis design that can bridge the gap between energy density and power density in a very safe mechanism would allow us to cater to various market verticals with a single cell technology platform and we are supercharged as our OEM partners start sharing their experiences with us”.

Kuldeep Gupta, Vice President (Strategic Partnership), C4V mentioned,” The world today is reeling from a shortage of semiconductors to shockwaves in prices that are being felt across the automobile and consumer electronics industries due to raw material deficits. As Indian EV markets grow exponentially, C4V aims to solve similar trends across critical battery materials like Cobalt and Nickel very soon.”

He also said, “Supporting our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat mission’, our goal is to make the country self-reliant in terms of EV generation in all respects. The automotive manufacturing sector in India is a major contributor to the GDP and we as an ancillary wholeheartedly support the mission of making the country EV superpower in the next 5 years.”

Features and benefits:

Cobalt and Nickel free technology: The LiSER is a Cobalt and Nickel free lithium-ion battery cell technology platform that provides 40- 50 % higher energy density and 5 times more power density than LFP at the pack or system level.

Cell to Chassis: LiSER enables cell to chassis and cell to pack solution with better performance metrics.

Tab-less prismatic design: LiSER features a Tab-less prismatic design that delivers fast charging and higher power benefits.

Embedded Thermal Management: Built-in cell cooling loops enable LiSER to have a better thermal management system.

Safety: LiSER technology also includes safety characteristics due to C4V’s oxygen-deficient patented BMLMP technology.