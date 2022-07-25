Byju’s-backed Great Learning announces eight-month PG program in EV design

Great Learning, a higher education and professional training edtech subsidiary of the Byju’s group has announced the launch of its new PG program in electric vehicle design. The company says the eight-month program is designed by experts from major EV manufacturers.

In line with the government’s goal to eliminate tailpipe emissions, EV adoption in India has picked up pace and the major OEMs have already started developing, manufacturing and rolling out EV models for the domestic market across all segments.

The program will enable the fresh engineering graduates to sharpen their skills that’ll benefit them in building a career in EV designing, a field that is poised to blossom in the near future. The course will also feature dedicated interview lessons.



As per recent reports, the Indian EV industry is expected to grow tenfold by 2027 to become a $15 billion (Rs 1,19,655 crore) industry, churning out over 7.5 lakh new jobs in the process. The edtech start-up says that the program aims to equip professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the tools and technology that govern electric vehicle design, to become ready for high-paying roles like design engineer, MBD engineer, testing engineer, and power electronics engineer.



Tata Elxsi, a design and tech subsidiary of the Tata Group recently indicated its plan to expand its workforce by up to 50 per cent. As per industry analysts, the company has experienced a robust growth owing to the demand of its services used in designing and developing electric vehicles.

The program helps learners develop proficiency in relevant EV design frameworks, tools, and technologies via an intensive 250+ hour learning experience – a combination of learning content, hands-on projects, multiple case studies, regular online mentorship and masterclasses delivered by industry experts, and learning support.

As the learners progress in the program, they learn to design and simulate individual components such as batteries, power converters, and motors. They are also introduced to industry-relevant tools and programming languages such as Embedded C, MATLAB, Simulink and Ansys. An emphasis on learning by doing means that learners will develop a strong project portfolio, which is critical for success in job applications and interviews.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co- founder, Great Learning said, “EVs are the future of mobility. There is a growing requirement for highly skilled engineering professionals to work on EV design technology. With this program, learners will not only get the opportunity to learn from a diverse set of industry experts but also be able to access the employment opportunities to power ahead and build their career in this exciting new field.”



The PG program will also feature mock interviews with industry experts, CV guidance, mock job entrance tests and a gateway to targeted job opportunities. Post completion, the enrolled students will be entitled to a certificate from Great Lakes Executive Learning, which will enable them to apply for job opportunities at leading automobile companies.