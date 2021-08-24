BYD to launch electric MPV for B2B segment soon: Completes 8 years in India

BYD K9 in Bangalore in March 2013

BYD India that happens to be a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-Backed EV maker BYD, has completed eight years of EV business operations in India. At present, BYD electric buses have been operating in over 10 cities in India, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala, and even the route from Manali to Rohtang Pass, making them hit a new record by climbing high up to 3,980m in the Himalayas. With a total operation mileage of over 24 million kilometers in the country, the BYD buses help reduce carbon emissions near to 25,000 tons, or equivalent to planting over 2 million trees, making BYD India the leader in India’s electric bus market.

BYD India was registered in 2007 in Chennai, along with the construction of an electronics manufacturing plant. Later on, in early 2013, BYD India began to explore the electric vehicle market in India. Following this, on August 20, 2013, the first pure electric bus arrived in the Port of Chennai, making the BYD K9 the first pure electric bus in the history of the Indian automotive industry. Now, given the great response and desire for EV adoption in India from the public and corporate sectors, BYD India is gearing up to launch its electric MPV for the B2B segment soon.

The company’s decision to enter the B2B segment is also in line with BYD’s 7+4 electrification transport solutions goal that is to bring about a cleaner global environment and assist India to achieve its ESG goals. BYD is entering markets in many other countries across the Asia-Pacific, including South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Globally, the brand’s electric vehicles cover 300+ cities, operating in over 50 countries and regions.

Speaking about the brand’s blueprint for the future, Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Private Limited, said that BYD has received tremendous response for its electric buses as well as forklifts, especially from the Indian public and B2B sector. Seeing this, the brand has decided to introduce more electric commercial vehicles to the B2B segment starting Q4, 2021. He further stated that moving forward, BYD would love to be a part of every Indian consumer’s journey into electric vehicles, the plans for which are still in the pipeline stage.