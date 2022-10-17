BYD opens first showroom in Indore, 9th in India

Electric Vehicle manufacturer BYD inaugurated its first passenger vehicles showroom in Indore and ninth outlet in India. The showroom located in Indore is managed by Shubh BYD.

The company, in a statement, said that Shubh BYD will provide access to BYD’s EVs and services for its consumers in Indore. Shubh BYD has extensive reach with its business covering neighbouring regions.

Residents in Indore and MP will now be able to access BYD’s products within the city and state. The showroom is spread across 3413 square feet and features trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor, the statement added.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Close on the heels of announcing the launch of our electric SUV, BYD-ATTO 3, we are thrilled to announce our ninth showroom in the country in Indore. We are delighted to enter into the city which has been crowned as the cleanest city of India, with our first passenger vehicle showroom as it is one of the key markets for BYD India,”

“With Indore leading in the number of electric vehicles in the state, we are confident on adding more electric vehicles in the state and are looking forward to being a key player in the market & maintaining the clean quotient by reducing the CO2 emissions.”, he added.

Mandhan, a spokesperson from Shubh BYD, said, “As Indore has seen a very significant change in cleanliness in the city, we are happy to bring a cleaner & greener drive. We are certain that our customers would be pleased after experiencing the world class electric passenger cars from BYD India”.

The Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030 and is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Driven by these goals, BYD will constantly work closely with its partners to provide localized and green products for the Indian market.