BYD India opens Passenger Vehicle Showroom in Bengaluru 

BYD India announced the opening of its first passenger vehicles showroom in Bengaluru which is the company’s sixth showroom in India.

The new showroom is spread across 1600 square feet, and has technicians, service equipment and EV charging stations, offering customers the best in-store experience.

The showroom will provide consumers in Bengaluru access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles and services with considerable experience in the automobile industry, PPS BYD has extensive reach with its business covering neighboring regions.

BYD India has also piloted pure e-buses in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities. Currently, BYD’s e-buses have been commercially operating and have taken a large market share in India.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, said, “The Bengaluru region is one of the key markets for BYD India. Karnataka was the first state in the country to build an EV ecosystem and take the lead in electric vehicles. We are geared up for offering a range of pure electric vehicles in the coming years.”

The Indian government is targeting 30 percent EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030 and is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Driven by these goals, BYD aims to work closely with its partners to provide localised and green products for the local market.