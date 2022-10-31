BYD India inaugurates PV showroom in Chennai

BYD India, a subsidiary of Warren-Buffett-backed EV maker BYD Auto has inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Chennai. The showroom, which is located at Ambattur, the automotive hub of Chennai, will be operated by KUN BYD.



The company, in a statement, said that the facility is spread across 2000 square feet and features a 3S facility (Sales, Spares, and Services). Further, it has a customer lounge and a showroom display floor to enhance the customer experience.



Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, electric passenger vehicle business, BYD India, said, “We are extremely happy to announce the first passenger vehicles showroom in Chennai with KUN BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Chennai market,”



“We are in the process of expanding our dealer network nationally. The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in the region.”, Gopalakrishnan added.

U Venkatesh, Chairman,KUN Group, said, “KUN is very proud to represent BYD in the state of Tamil Nadu and believe this partnership will help us create new electric pathways in India’s future.”

The company recently unveiled the Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. BYD has claimed a maximum range of 521 km per charge for the Atto 3, which is expected to be slotted in the Rs 25-30 lakh range.