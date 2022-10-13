BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Mohali: Atto 3 launch next month

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the opening of its eighth showroom for passenger vehicles in India. The company’s latest showroom is located in Mohali, Punjab, and it will be managed by Krishna BYD. This Chinese EV manufacturer recently also unveiled the Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market and its prices will be announced next month.

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

BYD’s Mohali showroom was inaugurated by Sachit Passi, Partner, Krishna BYD, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President – Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Krishna BYD. Spreading across 3,500 sq. feet, the showroom will offer a 3S facility (Sales, Service & Spares) and have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a display floor.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President – Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Close on the heels of announcing the launch of our premium electric SUV, BYD-ATTO 3, India’s First Sporty Born E-SUV, we are thrilled to announce our eighth showroom in the country in Mohali. We are thrilled to enter the city with our first passenger vehicle showroom as it is one of the key markets for BYD India.”

He further added, “With our global expertise in EPVs, we are geared up to offer a range of pure electric vehicles that address the discerning needs of our customers. We are confident the recent EV policy brought in by the state government will further amplify the EV adoption in the state and are looking forward to be a key player in the market.”

Sachit Passi, Partner of Krishna BYD, said, “We are very proud to partner with BYD and Bring their technology-leading product to our esteemed customers. This also marks a step forward and our commitment towards ensuring a better environment. We are certain that our customers would be pleased after experiencing these world-class electric passenger cars”.