BYD India inaugurates new passenger vehicle showroom in Calicut

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the launch of its new passenger vehicle showroom in Calicut, Kerala. This outlet will be operated by EVM Southcoast and is located near Kozhikode’s mini bypass road, opposite to Malabar Institute of Medical Science (MIMS), Calicut.

Spread across 3600 square feet with a state-of-the-art 3S facility (sales, spares & services), the showroom is said to have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor to offer a superior in-store experience.

EVM Southcoast will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles for its prospective consumers in Uttar Pradesh. This new outlet was inaugurated by Thejus Xavier, Director of EVM Southcoast and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India, EVM Southcoast and customers.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our second passenger car dealership in Calicut with EVM Southcoast, which will help us reach wider target audience in Kerala. We are currently expanding our dealership network across the nation and are happy to get closer to our customers to together drive sustainability.”

Speaking on the occasion, Thejus Xavier, Director of EVM Southcoast said, “We are delighted to associate with BYD India and extend our association in the state of Kerala with the 2nd showroom launch. We have been witnessing overwhelming response for the electric vehicles in the state and are sure to make an impact with BYD’s increasing presence in the state.”