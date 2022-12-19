BYD India inaugurates its new passenger vehicle showroom in Lucknow

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the launch of its new passenger vehicle showroom in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. This outlet will be operated by Speed BYD and is located at Faizabad Road.

Spread across 8,000 sq. feet with a state-of-the-art 3S facility (sales, spares & services), the showroom is said to have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor to offer a superior in-store experience.

Speed BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles for its prospective consumers in Uttar Pradesh. This new outlet was inaugurated by Rajesh Narain, Chairman, Speed Group, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of other senior officials and customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of the first passenger car dealership in Lucknow with SPEED BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Lucknow market.”

He further added, “We are currently developing our dealership network across the nation. The state has immense potential to become a hub of auto and electric vehicle industries, with both primary and spare equipment manufacturing units. We are positive that this dealership will establish a new standard in the area.”

BYD is planning to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year. It aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. BYD India will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.