BYD India inaugurates its first dealership in Vizag

Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced the launch of its first passenger vehicle showroom in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This outlet will be operated by PPS Motors. It’s worth mentioning that this is PPS Motors’ fourth BYD dealership in India, one of them being in Vijayawada and two in Bengaluru respectively.

Spread across 3,833 square feet with state-of-the-art 3S facility (sales, spares & services), the showroom is said to have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor to offer a superior in-store experience.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our first passenger car showroom in Visakhapatnam with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Visakhapatnam market. With our long-term partnership PPS Motors will be instrumental in catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region.”

Rajiv M Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors said, “We have been witnessing BYD’s success journey both globally & in India. We are delighted to associate with BYD India and extend our association with BYD with the opening of our 1st Showroom in Visakhapatnam and 2nd showroom in Andhra Pradesh. We have already delivered 50+ BYD cars and have 100+ bookings in Andhra Pradesh.”

BYD India aims to have at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. The company will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market. BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations to promote sustainable development of society and implement its ‘Cool the Earth by 1°C’ initiative.