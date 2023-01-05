BYD inaugurates second PV showroom in Bengaluru

BYD India has inaugurated its second passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The new showroom, which is spread across 4300 square feet, will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles with services for its consumers in Bengaluru.

The facility will be run and managed by PPS Motors, which is known to have extensive reach in the state of Karnataka.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our second passenger car dealership in Bengaluru with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Bengaluru market. We are currently developing our dealership network across the nation,”



“With the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company also gearing up for more ev charging points on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway stretch benefitting many EV users, we are positive that this dealership will establish a new standard in the area.”, he added.

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, “We have been witnessing BYD’ success journey both globally & in India. We are delighted to associate with BYD India and extend our association in Karnataka with the opening of our seconnd showroom in Bangalore at Mahadevpura,”



“We have received an overwhelming response for the brand in Karnataka and have already delivered 100 cars and garnered over 300 bookings. With the products from BYD, along with our in-depth understanding of customer requirements, we will endeavour to provide the best ownership experience for our customers.”, Sanghvi noted.

The company said that it aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. BYD India plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.