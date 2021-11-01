All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

BYD India has announced the launch of the all-electric e6 MPV, which will be available for the Indian B2B segment. The new BYD e6 is priced at ₹29.60 lakh, inclusive of the 7kW charger.

Speaking on the occasion, Ketsu Zhang, the Executive Director of BYD India Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch the All-New e6 to achieve India’s Electric Revolution goals with our premium green technology. We believe this could be a perfect and a strategically time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customer’s expectations，and I’m confident that the All-New e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this.”

The BYD e6 electric MPV gets a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery and a WLTC range of 520km and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with a single charge. The 70kWh electric motor generates 180 Nm of torque and can achieve a top speed of 130km/h. Also, the BYD e6 supports both AC and DC fast charging. The DC fast charging technology can charge the vehicle from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes.

The battery pack has passed the nail penetration test, and in other extreme test conditions, such as crushing, bending, heating in a furnace to 300°C, and overcharging by 260%, no fires or explosions have resulted, as per the company’s claims.

Speaking of the interiors and features, the BYD e6 gets LED daytime running lights and tail lights. Inside, the electric MPV gets electrically adjustable leather seats, a 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, a 580-litre boot, and more. In terms of ride quality, BYD has equipped the e6 with a MacPherson strut front suspension and a rear multilink suspension, tuned for Indian road conditions.

On the safety front, the BYD e6 gets dual airbags, seat belt reminders for all occupants, speed sensing automatic locks, and a rearview camera with a distance scale line. The vehicle also gets Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent brake control system with fast response and a smooth linear braking feel, with energy regeneration.

