Budget 2022: Charging Up The Shared EV Industry

Mobility drives the economy forward. And shared electric mobility helps the ride be cleaner and more inclusive. The past 2 years have been disruptive in many ways. But 2021 was also one of the best years for the Indian EV industry with many policies and incentives by state and central governments being introduced. According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), sales of electric two-wheelers in India grew by 132% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Other mobility categories like personal cars and buses also saw phenomenal growth. Yulu, the largest shared EV mobility player in the country saw a 2.5X growth post-pandemic and witnessed the emergence of several new use cases for shared mobility.

This not only reflects the growing awareness & preference for electric vehicles but also brings forth a much larger idea- that we are at a tipping point in our collective move towards sustainable mobility.

Urban Mobility-as-a-Service (UMaaS) offers commuting choices that are inexpensive, accessible, and scalable, and is a fast-growing segment in the Indian mobility landscape, and hence needs to be viewed independently in policy-making.

Inclusive Policies for the entire EV Spectrum

As India enters a new budget year, Government initiatives towards the EV industry need to be more inclusive and cover a wider spectrum of EV mobility solutions. One such growth engine is the shared and micro-mobility mobility sector, which runs on Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEVs).

Over the last 8 years, policy incentives for the EV sector have been rolled out under the aegis of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) Scheme. In its 2nd phase, FAME incentives were extended to more categories (xEV) and the outlay was increased as well. However, Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEVs), which comprise over 90% of EVs sold in the country were left out of its net.

There is an urgent need to include LSEVs in the FAME scheme to ensure their affordability improves. Affordability enables access & adoption. LSEVs provide an entry point into electric mobility. LSEVs enable-shared mobility, which is an effective alternative for a resource-cautious & populous nation like ours, because it makes EVs accessible and puts lower strain on city infrastructure & road congestion, for every new user added.

Production-linked incentives boost the speed and scale of localization and innovation. However, current PLIs for the EV sector have a very high hurdle rate that only large and established companies can cross. It is needed that the PLI criteria be relaxed to speed up localisation of production as well as encourage more players to make bolder bets in scaling up EV production. Robust R&D fosters innovation and needs incentivization as well. Accessible PLI and R&D sops will eventually bring down the cost of production, improve profitability and reduce the systemic risk that exists due to overreliance on imports.

Incentivizing Ecosystem Growth

Another area of priority is to build a thriving ecosystem that could speed up India’s EV adoption journey, by broadening access to wider customer segments.

Battery, which is at the heart of EV success, is currently taxed at 18% GST. With the bulk of batteries still being imported, high GST acts like a double whammy. impacting both the acquisition as well lifetime cost of an EV. It also signals a lack of recognition of the battery’s role in the over EV ecosystem. We are optimistic that the GST on batteries will be brought down to 5%, along with some sops for battery production as well. Thriving battery production can fire up the EV ecosystem and also be a strategic advantage for the nation.

Proactive infrastructure-enabling policies offer another lever for growth. Adequate charging and swapping battery infrastructure will address one of the biggest barriers to mainstream adoption – range anxiety. Incentives like subsidised electricity for EV charging setups, and the inclusion of Battery-as-a-service (BaaS), in the FAME scheme are a need of the hour.

Having dedicated cycling lanes and non-motorised lanes (NMT’s) in urban cities, and supporting shared EV players by providing them with parking spaces, and permissions to be docked near public transport systems are some steps that will further encourage adoption.

Financial Policy support

Building EV businesses require investments. And yet, unfortunately, given its nascent nature, access to finance is available only through limited instruments, on a limited scale and at a premium. Which makes building a viable business challenging and risky. We hope EV Mobility is recognised as a priority sector, which will improve affordable access to capital & help bring scalable solutions to the market.

Also, given the capital-intensive nature of the shared EV Mobility business, a large amount of input tax gets locked in the balance sheet in the early stage. The GST is offset over time as the asset is used and customers pay for shared rides. This creates an imbalance and puts pressure on the cash flow. We hope this budget brings a policy that allows monetization of GST locked into the Balance sheet which will help link tax payments to revenue cash flows and enable healthier operating finances.

We hope that this budget brings out the best across all categories and customer segments for EVs, as we make India green and sustainable, and usher in a new EV age in the country.

Author: Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Yulu Bikes

