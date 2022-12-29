Bridgestone India partners Blume Ventures for innovation in mobility segment

Bridgestone India has partnered Blume Ventures, to leverage the start-up ecosystem of India in the mobility solutions space. The partnership with Blume Ventures is aimed at joining the “Start-up India ” initiative and partnering with the eco-system for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the mobility space.

Bridgestone India said it has decided to partner with Blume Ventures which backs entrepreneurs who are either building to solve large impactful problems in India or taking the best of Indian innovation to global markets.

The diverse mandate extends from EdTech, FinTech, Health, Commerce and Consumer internet in the former to Deep-Tech, AI to SaaS and enterprise software in the latter category. Blume focuses on early-stage, innovative technology-led start-ups. This fits into Bridgestone’s interest in creating a vibrant mobility solutions space in India.

Parag Satpute, managing director Bridgestone India “Bridgestone India’s partnership with Blume Ventures will deepen and widen our innovation strategy and will nurture our leadership role in the introduction of new mobility services.”

Sanjay Nath, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Blume Ventures said “Whether building domestically or for global markets, the best founders and LPs would like to work with a Fund that can be considered world-class, which has spurred us to keep institutionalising and bolstering our platform, team and capabilities.”

In 2020, the company invested in Fleeca India, a start-up that provides solutions to fleet Operators to increase efficiencies of their tyre usage. In April 2022, the company inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Mobility Solutions Institute in India that will enable stakeholders to enhance their knowledge of tyre technology and related mobility solutions.