Bridgestone India partners ASDC to train 640 youth as heavy motor vehicle drivers

Bridgestone India has signed an MoU with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to extend their flagship CSR initiative Sarthi.

The programme is aligned to Bridgestone’s commitment towards Safe and Sustainable Mobility. Under the program, 695 youths from marginalized sections have been trained and placed as skilled heavy motor vehicle drivers, mostly from under-represented areas of Maharashtra. Under the new MoU, Sarthi will now be extended to South and East India and Bridgestone intends to impart training to around 640 youth including 100 women in the current financial year.

The MoU was signed by Apurv Choubey, Chief Human Resource Officer Bridgestone India and Mr. Arindam Lahiri, Chief Executive Officer, ASDC.

In addition to training on Driving Skills, this programme includes sessions on finance management, soft skills, gender sensitization and physical wellbeing as well.

Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India said “The Sarthi programme is our endeavor to fill the gap of skilled drivers in the country, and as a result, contributing towards road safety. We are glad to partner with ASDC for the project. The commercial drivers are an important stakeholder group for us and I’m especially glad that we are able to reach out to women drivers as well, helping them upskill and have more opportunities.”.

ASDC’s CEO, Mr. Arindam Lahiri said, “ASDC, as the Automotive Sector Skill Council, is committed to upskilling all aspects of the Industry. Drivers are an integral stakeholder of the ecosystem and we as an organization welcome collaborating in endeavors that provide skills for a career in the automotive sector. These programmes strengthen the industry and also provide employment opportunities,”.

As part of this collaboration, Project Sarthi will avail the services of the Institute of Driving Training and Research – Pune, Society For Govt. of Odisha – Ashok Leyland HMV Driver Training Institute Odisha and theTelangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills (TIDES), Telangana.