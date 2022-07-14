Bridgestone India opens 2nd Edition of Mobility Social Impact Awards 2022

Bridgestone India is all set to invites applications for the 2nd edition of the ‘Bridgestone Mobility Social Impact Awards’ 2022. Through these awards the company aims to identify, recognise and promote sustainable mobility innovations from advanced technologies and solutions for social enhancement by not-for-profit organisations.

The three key leading areas for Mobility Social Impact Awards include:

Accessible Mobility- It provides better access to healthcare nutrition, livelihoods, education and social inclusion

Safe Mobility- Enhances safety and admission, bridging gender gap, contributing to disaster mitigation and road safety.

Smart mobility solutions- It includes positive social impact, defeating poverty, encouraging biodiversity conservation and rural development.

Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India. Said “Mobility solutions are an essential link in keeping communities connected and can be very effectively used to enhance the quality of lives. There are many who strive relentlessly to use mobility solutions and related technologies for the betterment of society.”

He also mentioned that “Our endeavour is to further the progress of safe and sustainable mobility solutions, with a focus on our guiding principle of serving society. We had an encouraging response to our first edition of the Bridgestone Mobility Social Impact Awards in 2021 and I am glad to see that we are able to create a positive impact in our communities through this platform.”