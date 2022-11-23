Bridgestone India MD Parag Satpute assumes global charge, Stefano Sanchini to take charge as new India MD

Bridgestone India, a leading tyre manufacturing company, has announced that its Managing Director, Parag Satpute, will be assuming a new global role in the company’s solutions business and will be based at Amsterdam, Netherlands. Satpute will take charge of his new role from 1st January 2023.



Parag assumed the role of Managing Director of Bridgestone India in November 2017.

On the other hand, Stefano Sanchini will be replacing Parag to take over his current role at Bridgestone India.



Sanchini moves from his current role as VP Region for Middle East & Africa. He will take up the position of Managing Director, Bridgestone India and will be based out of Pune, India. Stefano has been with the company since 2017 as Sales Director MEA and was appointed VP Region MEA in 2019.

Stefano Sanchini said, “I am looking forward to working in India. India is one of the most diverse markets and it comes with its own challenges. As we move into new technologies and mobility solutions, the Indian market is going to be a focus area and I am happy to be here as we spread out these solutions to the vast Indian customer base”.



On his move into a global role, Parag Satpute said “The last few years have been as rewarding as they have been challenging and I am pleased to see the fruit of our efforts. I am also excited and looking forward to contributing towards Bridgestone’s ambitions as a global leader in mobility solutions.”

In the past few years, the company has expanded its operations in terms of increase in capacity, as well as launched a solutions business and tyre-as-a-service for its customers.