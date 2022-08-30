Bridgestone and AWS collaborate for last-mile delivery

Bridgestone announced that the company is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its strategic cloud provider in support of the company’s sustainable mobility solutions.

Using AWS Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and analytics / business intelligence services, Bridgestone will accelerate the creation of digital platforms to launch new solutions for its customers, improve data analysis and streamline IT operations.

This relationship further marks an important milestone in the Bridgestone 3.0 journey toward enhanced corporate value that merges business strategies with sustainability initiatives.

As part of the relationship, Bridgestone will work with AWS’s ProServe and AWS marketplace teams to enhance the existing fleet solutions.

The Bridgestone fleet solutions and service-centric marketplace concept will provide a comprehensive selection of services and solutions to fleet managers to proactively assess fleet needs and reduce vehicle downtime.

With these digitally enabled solutions, fleet managers will have greater insights into the health of their fleets, proactive maintenance needs, access to a broad network of service providers, and scheduling and digital payment options that ultimately unlock customer and social value.

In order to continue building cloud fluency across its organisation, Bridgestone will provide its entire IT organisation in the Americas region with access to AWS’s comprehensive cloud training curriculum and resources.

Over the next five years, Bridgestone is committed to providing training resources and ongoing education to several hundred technology professionals across geographies to improve understanding of AWS technologies that enable increased speed of cloud adoption and the development of new customer-facing and internal capabilities.

In addition, Bridgestone will migrate its North American data centres to AWS and will continue building new system application and products (SAP) environments on AWS.

Bridgestone and AWS will focus future efforts on sustainability innovations designed to help contribute to Bridgestone 2050 sustainability goals of carbon neutrality and making tires from 100 percent renewable resources.

“AWS provides the most comprehensive suite of cloud offerings to enable automotive leaders to build applications that touch every point in the customer journey. With Bridgestone’s extensive domain expertise and AWS’s cloud leadership, we’re expanding our impact across the automotive landscape and unlocking new industry solutions to make the mobility of the future a reality today,” said Uwem Ukpong, Vice President Global Services, Amazon Web Services.

This announcement is the latest development in a long-standing relationship between Bridgestone and AWS.

Bridgestone has worked with AWS for several years, most recently in its Akron Mobility Lab, located in Akron, Ohio, to develop a system that delivers insights derived from the interaction between a tire and a vehicle using advanced machine learning capabilities delivered through Amazon SageMaker — all without installing any additional hardware on the car.