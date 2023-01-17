Brakes India, a TSF Group company, unveiled their motor on drum brakes for the passenger car segment, completely designed and developed by Brakes India, at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company also displayed their air braking system, iron castings and the aftermarket portfolio for both light and commercial vehicle segments.

Brakes India’s complete air actuation range from the compact air distribution unit to condensate separator with supreme oil separation efficiency, were also displayed at the expo. Air brakes are easy to service in the field and provide a highly scalable and versatile system.

K Vasudevan, President & Head, Light Vehicles Business, Brakes India said, “Aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign for making India a self-reliant nation, the team of engineers at Brakes India designed the software of motor on drum brakes in the home country. Right from the proto stage, all the activities like testing, development and manufacturing are in-house and a first in India.”

He added, “The product strengthens our footprint in the electric vehicle segment, for both domestic and international and has been validated in line with global braking norms. The design is compact and robust, and we are seeing tremendous interest from the market,”

D Sridharan, President & Head, Heavy Vehicles Business, Brakes India said, “Our product range will span all the way from 9T LCVs to 60T tractor trailers across all use cases. With our vast field experience, we have made several patented improvements to the reliability and performance of these products. As the global market has limited choices today, Brakes India has a strong value proposition in this space.”

Sriram Viji – Managing Director, Brakes India said, “There is a very positive energy in the company right now that is driving our development over the next 5 years. This is also supported by the significant recovery in the automotive market across all segments combined with our growing export order book of close to Rs 1500 crore.