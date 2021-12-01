Bounce, Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@ and Goodbox to expand battery swapping infrastructure

Bounce has partnered with Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@, and Goodbox to extend its battery swapping stations in restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, Kirana stores, and more.

Bounce has announced partnerships with Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@, and Goodbox to expand its battery swapping infrastructure to 900 new locations across 10 cities. This framework will be available at locations such as restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, Kirana stores, etc., making it convenient for customers to find the nearest swapping station, via the Bounce App.

The company earlier announced a similar partnership with Park+ to set up over 3,500 battery swapping stations across ten cities in India.

Bounce is bolstering its battery-swapping network in anticipation of the launch of its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity, on December 2, 2021.

The scooter will be offered with the ‘Battery as a service’ option. The swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station. Here, Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can swap. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait to charge scooters.

With such partnerships, Bounce is looking at setting up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of wherever its customers are and also building a robust swapping infrastructure to support over a million scooters over the next 24 months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.