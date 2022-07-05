Bounce partners CSC to expand rural reach

Bounce has entered into a partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), government of India. Through this agreement, Bounce will strengthen its presence in the rural areas across India by selling its products and services through the CSC network.

Initially, the company will offer the Bounce Infinity e-scooters, fleet rental, and retrofitting two- and three-wheelers. This partnership is an effort to bring Bounce’s mobility offerings to rural customers across the country.

With the MoU, Bounce will aim to expand its reach to over 7 lakh villages across India. To facilitate smooth rural commerce, the centres are equipped with trained village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and product queries, and enabling sales and service to end customers in rural areas under one roof.

In a formal ceremony held in New Delhi earlier, Sachin Vasanth Shenoy, VP – Expansion, Bounce, and Dinesh Tyagi IAS, MD, CSC SPV along with Gaurav Kumar Chaudhary, Head of CSC Rural e-Mobility Initiative, Common Services Centre SPV signed the agreement.

Gaurav Kumar Chaudhary said, “This partnership with Bounce will take this initiative forward where our VLEs will set up dealerships for Bounce Infinity, start retrofit franchises and also start a fleet rental business in locations which have a strong inflow of tourists.”

Sachin Shenoy said, “Our partnership with CSC is in line with the government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. Mobility is a significant factor in rural areas, especially when it comes to commercial activities, and it is the bridge between rural and urban India. Our partnership with CSC would play a significant role in enabling those living in rural India with the power of choice, to choose products and services that work for them.”