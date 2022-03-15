Bounce Infinity, Greaves Retail Partner To Deploy 300 Charging Stations

Bounce Infinity has announced a strategic partnership with Greaves Retail to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves Electric Vehicles. The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for this project.

Bounce Infinity has announced a strategic partnership with Greaves Retail, the retail business division from Greaves Cotton to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves Electric Vehicles. With this tie-up, Greaves Retail becomes the first company to have hopped on to the Bounce Infinity battery-swapping network. The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for this project.

As part of this partnership, the company plans to target 10 cities with 300 Battery Swap stations per city in different parts of the country to help Greaves Retail strengthen last-mile connectivity. Also, the battery swapping service will be for both electric 2-wheelers (Ampere) and 3-wheelers (B2B & B2C segments). All popular models of Ampere could soon be available to customers with BAAS.

Through this venture, Greaves Retail is further boosting the EV ecosystem with a wide variety of Multibrand smart mobility commuting options, improved access to consumers’ sales and service.

Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “Bounce and Greaves Retail remain committed in bringing affordable and sustainable solutions to the market. We are happy to have ampere as our partners who will be using our battery swapping platform. This enables more Indians to have access to affordable mobility with Baas..’’

Commenting on the partnership, YVS Vijay Kumar, CEO – Greaves Retail, Greaves Cotton, said, ‘’As we are committed to providing our customers with uninterrupted drive with our electric vehicles, this partnership with Bounce Infinity will help us expand our offerings and strengthen our leadership position in EV space.’’

The smart solution, which will largely be available at locations as diverse as residential complexes, petrol bunks, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, Kirana stores, etc; will power electric vehicles manufactured by Greaves.

The Bounce Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries for Greaves Retail customers; that they can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes.

With this infrastructure in place, EV customers wouldn’t have to wait for their 2-Wheelers & 3-Wheelers to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

The integration has already been completed with Greaves electric scooters and would very soon be made available to other models of the Greaves.

Bounce Infinity swap stations are designed to keep interoperability in mind. The battery swapping network supports diverse vehicle segments, brands, and models. The network is future-proof, technology-enhanced and accessible to lakhs of customers.

Bounce Infinity aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of anywhere in the city. The company is building a robust swapping infrastructure to support over ten lakh scooters in the next 12-24 months. The company has also partnered with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Unigas, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld, Goodbox etc. to set up infrastructure.