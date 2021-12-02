Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

The new Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. This electric scooter can be purchased without the battery too, read along to find how.

Bengaluru-based bike rental start-up, Bounce, has today launched its first electric scooter in the Indian market. The new Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. This is the price of the electric scooter with the battery and a charger to charge your battery at home. What’s further interesting is that the company is also offering a ‘Battery as a service’ option with the Bounce Infinity electric scooter.

As a part of this unique service, the customers will be able to purchase the new Bounce Infinity electric scooter at a much lower price without the battery. Instead, they can use the company’s battery-swapping network. The new Bounce Infinity electric scooter can be purchased for just Rs 36,000 without the battery. However, to use the ‘Battery as a service’ option, one will have to choose a subscription plan and its details will be revealed on the company’s website soon.

Talking about specifications, the new Bounce Infinity electric scooter gets a removable 2 kWh lithium-ion battery back. It has a top speed of 65 kmph while the company claims that it can run up to 85 kilometres on a single charge. In terms of hardware, the Infinity electric scooter gets disc brakes at the front as well as at the rear and it runs on 12-inch wheels. Bounce claims that it gets a Drag mode too that enables the riders to drag the scooter in case it gets punctured.

The bookings for the Bounce electric scooter are already open in India. One can book it on the company’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 499. The Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. Its state-wise ex-showroom prices are mentioned in the above image. This electric scooter will rival the budget electric scooters from the house of Hero Electric, Okinawa, etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.