Bounce Infinity Begins Customer Test Ride Camps in 7 cities

Bounce Infinity has on Thursday announced test ride dates for its much-awaited consumer electric scooter, Infinity E1. The test rides are open to consumers who are looking to test out the much anticipated electric scooter.

In the first phase, Bounce is rolling out test rides in the following cities – Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kochi. The scooters will be available across multiple touchpoints in these cities and will ensure Bounce can provide maximum test rides to those waiting to experience the E1.

Test rides in Bangalore begin from the 24th of February, followed by Delhi NCR on the 4th of March and Kochi on the 10th of March. Rides in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad begin on the 15th of March. The company has promised to add more cities in the next few weeks.

Interested consumers can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website. The company is also aiming at rolling out test rides in many more cities in the next few weeks.

Bounce is amplifying its battery swapping network in line to its recently launched consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1.

The scooter which was launched on the 2nd of December, comes with ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market.

This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40% compared to conventional scooters.

The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.