Bounce Infinity becomes the first company to achieve 10 lakh+ Battery Swaps in India

Bounce Infinity has become the first company in India to achieve more than 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network. The company recently launched its Infinity E1 electric scooter too.

Bounce has today announced that its energy infrastructure network, Bounce Infinity, has achieved a significant milestone. The company has registered more than 10 lakh battery swaps on its platform. With this landmark, Bounce becomes the first Indian energy infrastructure company to achieve such an accomplishment in the country. Bounce says that it is a testament to the company’s technological prowess and commitment to make mobility affordable and accessible to all.

According to Bounce, its Infinity battery swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The Infinity battery swapping stations offer fully-charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries within a few minutes. With such an infrastructure in place, Bounce says that the customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge or be anxious about its riding range. The company recently launched its first electric scooter, Bounce Infinity E1 too, that offers a swappable battery.

Commenting on the achievement, Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “We are glad to announce that our battery-swapping network has achieved over Ten Lakh swaps and the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s announcement ties in with our vision that clean, affordable mobility is a fundamental right. This is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce Infinity. Government and policymakers have recognized battery swapping and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety.”

He further added, “Bounce Infinity has pioneered and revolutionized the battery swapping scenario and efficiently created India’s largest swappable battery infrastructure”. Our distributed network approach has diverse advantages for consumers, ranging from cost-effective viability to proximity of accessing fully charged batteries every time. Pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure, for instance, in space-constrained urban areas, can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale.”