Bosch sets up new management team for mobility solutions

Bosch has set up a new management team for its mobility solutions business, headed by Markus Heyn, a member of the board of management Robert Bosch, who will be the chairman of the new sector board. The new team will be effective, October 1, 2022, and will look at other divisions associated with the mobility division.

Andreas Dempf will retain his role as responsible for sales and customers of Mobility Solutions, a role he has held from the beginning of this year. Uwe Gackstatter, the president of the Bosch Powertrain Solutions division will be responsible for commercial affairs in the future.

As per the German company, the reason for the new Bosch Mobility Solutions team is to serve new and existing customers with tailor-made solutions and technologies under a single umbrella.

Heyn said, “With the new management team, we will be well positioned to make the best of growth opportunities arising from the transformation of mobility.”

According to Bosch, the board will work together with associates and executives from the Mobility Solutions operating unit and the involvement of the employee representatives over the coming months to map the business sector’s future setup.