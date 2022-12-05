Bosch readies itself for rising demand for specialty semiconductors

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time.

Growth in the global market for semiconductors shows no signs of stopping and Bosch is growing right along with it. For automotive semiconductors alone, S&P Global Mobility expects average annual growth of 12 percent through 2028.

Bosch said it is systematically readying itself for further growth: in July 2022, the company announced it would be making billions of euros of new investments in its own semiconductor business.

At locations such as Dresden and Reutlingen, this money will enable Bosch to establish new engineering centres in the coming years. The company is also steadily expanding its manufacturing operations so that it can meet the further increase in customer demand.

Jens Fabrowsky, executive vice president in the Automotive Electronics division at Bosch said, “We want to continue to be a leading supplier of key products for the automotive and consumer electronics industries. That’s why, in addition to our manufacturing activities.”

Fabrowsky also added, “we are also consistently expanding our development capacity in the areas of integrated circuits, systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), micromechanical sensors, and power semiconductors.”

Bosch has been developing and manufacturing semiconductors for over 60 years, and for more than 50 of those years in Reutlingen – both for automotive applications and for the consumer electronics market.

Bosch-manufactured semiconductor components include application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS sensors), and power semiconductors.

The further expansion of the Reutlingen site will primarily serve the growing demand for MEMS in the automotive and consumer sectors and for silicon-carbide power semiconductors.