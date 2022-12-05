Bosch, Mercedes co-developed driverless parking system receives series use nod

Bosch and Mercedes-Benz have received Federal Motor Transport Authority’s approval for their fully automated parking system in the P6 car park at Stuttgart Airport.

It, thereby, becomes the world’s first officially approved, fully automated and driverless parking function according to SAE Level 4 for series operation.



The automated parking service, also known as Automated Valet Parking, allows the drivers to drive into the car park, get out and send the vehicle to park by clicking on the smartphone app – the automated parking service, which works without the driver.



The parking system checks whether the route to the booked parking space is free and whether all other technical requirements are met. If this is the case, the app confirms that the vehicle has been taken over by the intelligent infrastructure and the driver can leave the car park. The vehicle then starts automatically and drives automatically to its parking space. If the driver wants to leave the parking garage with his car, he can use a smartphone command to drive his vehicle to a predefined pick-up area.

Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer said, “Following the market launch of the DRIVE PILOT Level 3 system, we will soon be offering a Level 4 parking system with the INTELLIGENT PARK PILOT – and all this this year.”

Markus Heyn, Bosch Board Member and Chairman, Mobility Solutions business sector said, “Driverless parking is an important component of automated mobility. The fully automated parking system developed together with our partner Mercedes-Benz shows how far we have come on this development path. Everyday automated driving begins with driverless parking.”