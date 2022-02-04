Bosch India Working On Low Cost ADAS Tech

With cars featuring ADAS systems and Autonomous Level II capabilities in India, Bosch is working on making the ADAS systems more affordable so that they can be democratised and be brought to mass-market vehicles.

The company that most think of when it comes to quality electronics or anything automotive related is Bosch. The German company first opened its sales agency in Kolkata in 1922. Now, Bosch encompasses 18 manufacturing sites and 7 development and application centres, employing close to 31,500 associates. Bosch has had 100 successful years in India and plans to have another 100.

Over the years, Bosch has manufactured a wide array of consumer goods and auto-related components. The company is constantly evolving — which is a must — keeping the current generation customers in mind, be it end consumers or OEMs.

The Indian government has been setting new standards for vehicular safety and looking to make mobility cleaner. Aligning with this goal, Bosch has been making serious progress. With cars featuring ADAS systems and Autonomous Level II capabilities in India, Bosch has been busy. One of two vehicles to feature Level II safety is the MG Astor.

MG partnered with Bosch to develop the safety systems and the SUV features a personal assistant with the help of AI, along with an autonomous emergency braking system, ESP, forward collision warning, speed limit assist, adaptive cruise control, rear-drive assist, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high-beam lighting system. The SUV is capable of reading road speed signs and slowing down accordingly.

Vehicles with ADAS and Level II autonomous functions give the occupants an extra blanket of safety, however, for the masses, the vehicles are a bit out of reach. For advanced safety systems to really make a difference, they need to become more affordable and find their ways into mass-selling hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs and sedans.

“Bosch is committed to reducing accidents and is in the safety business,” explains Dr Markus Heyn, Member of the Board of Management, Robert Bosch GmbH. The products developed by Bosch are penetrating more vehicle platforms. Bosch is working on making the ADAS systems more affordable so that they can be democratised and be brought to all. Bosch is fully invested in this technology, not only on a global scale but for the Indian market also.

The recent announcement by the Indian government on the budget focuses on various developments, including upping the CAPEX to 7.5lakh crores. The focus is on developing infrastructure, digitisation, and electrification of vehicles. Bosch is also working on developing electric mobility, as this will be a key driver for the future of clean transport.

Bosch has a wide component portfolio for EVs such as e motors, inverters, and battery management systems. The focus is on two and three-wheelers since they are light, and well-suited for electric mobility. Amongst the vehicle segments, last-mile mobility has had a head start.

For two-wheelers, Bosh already has components such as scalable motors, hub drives, 48-volt battery packs, and motor control units amongst others. Similar products are being investigated for electric three-wheelers since battery-swapping modules offer a better cost of ownership.

Bosch is working on electric four-wheelers as well, partnering with OEMs. The company is looking at making e axle components, and for commercial vehicles, Bosch has hydrogen engine concepts and fuel cell packs. Bosch is looking to cater a complete package for clean mobility vehicles.