Bosch India partners PTV Group for driving the future of connected mobility

Bosch India, a leading supplier of technology and services, and PTV Group, a leading player in the mobility and logistics software segment have announced their partnership to advance the future of connected mobility in India.

As part of this engagement, the partners will execute their shared vision of building innovative digital solutions for a sustainable, eco-friendly, and greener future.

To address the nation’s rapid urbanisation and rising demand for transport infrastructure and services, Bosch India is building digital platforms that will enable enterprises in the connected mobility ecosystem to collaboratively work towards shaping a safe and sustainable tomorrow. The Mobility Marketplace will allow Bosch India to empower different players across the sector to shape sustainable, smart mobility, and logistics solutions through APIs, data, software, services, and hardware under one umbrella. The OEMs, shared mobility providers, logistics services companies and other entities on Bosch’s Mobility Marketplace will now have access to PTV Group’s mobility and logistics solutions.

The PTV Group will bring its over four decades of experience in developing software for intelligent traffic management, multimodal transport planning and the optimisation of logistics processes enabled through APIs and tools like PTV Developer, Vissim, Visum, Optima and more. In addition to this alliance, Bosch India and PTV Group will explore synergies and new horizons such as joint go-to-market for government projects.

Sandeep Nelamangala, Executive Director and Executive VP – Mobility Solutions, Bosch India said, “Bosch is shaping the future of mobility that is safe, sustainable and exciting. We believe in cohesive growth and partnering with like-minded partners to share our vision and build a better tomorrow. We are privileged to have PTV Group on a similar mission as ours on the journey.”

Christian U. Haas, CEO, PTV Group said, “At PTV Group we aim to empower cities and companies to create sustainable, safe and intelligent mobility ecosystem. India faces many challenges here, but also has so much potential. Our new partnership with Bosch India offers various opportunities. Bosch has a great automotive domain expertise and an extensive network of customers. We are looking forward to joining forces, providing the best tools for a greener and smarter future.”

The partners are also linked by other close partnerships. Since 2021 the two companies are collaborating to further improve air quality and reduce traffic-related emissions in cities. The integration of precise emissions data from Bosch into the traffic simulation tool PTV Vissim, enables planners to easily evaluate the effects of planned traffic measures on vehicle emissions.