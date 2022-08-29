Bosch India partners PTV Group for connected mobility solutions

Technology supplier Bosch India and mobility and logistics software company, PTV Group, announced their partnership to advance the future of connected mobility in India. As part of this engagement, PTV Group and Bosch India will execute their shared vision of building digital solutions for a sustainable, eco-friendly, and greener future.

To address the nation’s rapid urbanisation and rising demand for transport infrastructure and services, Bosch India is building digital platforms that empower enterprises in the connected mobility ecosystem to collaboratively work towards shaping a safe and sustainable tomorrow.

Mobility Marketplace enables Bosch India to empower different players across the sector to shape sustainable, smart mobility, and logistics solutions through APIs, data, software, services, and hardware under one umbrella.

The OEMs, shared mobility providers, logistics services companies and other entities on Bosch’s Mobility Marketplace will now have access to PTV Group’s leading mobility and logistics solutions.

PTV Group brings in over four decades of experience in developing software for intelligent traffic management, multimodal transport planning and the optimization of logistics processes enabled through APIs and tools like PTV Developer, Vissim, Visum, Optima and more.

In addition to this alliance, Bosch India and PTV Group will explore synergies and new horizons such as joint go-to-market for government projects.

Sandeep Nelamangala, Executive Director and Executive VP – Mobility Solutions, Bosch India said, “Bosch is shaping the future of mobility that is safe, sustainable and exciting. We believe in cohesive growth and partnering with like-minded partners to share our vision and build a better tomorrow. We are privileged to have PTV Group on a similar mission as ours on the journey.”

Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group said, “At PTV Group we aim to empower cities and companies to create a sustainable, safe and intelligent mobility ecosystem. India faces many challenges here but also has so much potential. Our new partnership with Bosch India offers various opportunities. Bosch has great automotive domain expertise and an extensive network of customers.”