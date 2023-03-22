Bosch India announces management change: Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed new President

Bosch Group has appointed Guruprasad Mudlapur as President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited effective July 1, 2023. In his new role, Guruprasad will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. Simultaneously, he will continue to be Chief Technology Officer for Bosch Limited.

Guruprasad has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Bosch Limited. Previously, he was the Regional President and Managing Director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Private Limited.

Soumitra Bhattacharya will be retiring from Bosch India, after 28 years of service in various capacities, effective June 30, 2023. He took over the role of President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director for Bosch Limited in 2017. Prior to that, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for Bosch Limited.

From July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently, executive Director at Bosch Limited and Executive Vice President, of Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed Joint Managing Director of Bosch Limited.