Bosch India Achieves 10 Million Milestone For Local Production Of ABS And ESP Systems

Bosch demonstrated its engineering and manufacturing prowess to reach this milestone despite the slowdown brought by the pandemic. The anti-lock braking system for passenger cars was introduced by Bosch in 1978 and since then, we have developed our ABS further to offer smaller, lighter, and more powerful systems.

Having grown from the first locally produced ABS unit in 2010, to one million ABS and ESP units in 2014, five million in 2018, and 10 million in 2022, Bosch was ready and prepared to address the increased demand even before the ABS legislation for passenger vehicles came into effect.

Bosch first introduced ABS to India in 2005 and ESP in 2009 followed by the inauguration of its Chakan plant in 2010, initiating the localization of ABS and ESP systems.

From generation 5 in 2005, generation 8 in 2008 and generation 9 in 2013, Bosch has continually been updating its ABS and ESP products. The latest generation 9.3 ABS and ESP units were introduced in 2019 and are currently being produced at Chakan along with local engineering support for all our customers in India.

Avinash Chintawar, Managing Director, Bosch Chassis Systems India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Bosch has had a remarkable run in India over the last 100 years, and the milestone of producing 10 million ABS and ESP units locally at our plant in Chakan serves as a testament to our commitment to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is a great milestone in our 100-year journey to fascinate our users with reliable, efficient, and affordable products. We thank the highly motivated team powering the production of ABS and ESP units at the plant for this remarkable manufacturing achievement. We acknowledge our valued customers and business partners whose support has been instrumental in reaching this landmark.”

According to studies conducted by Bosch’s accident research team in India, ABS can reduce relevant car accidents by 20 percent while ESP units can prevent up to 80 percent of car skidding incidents. ABS and ESP together, can save nearly 15,000 lives on Indian roads every year.

Adhering to India’s pledge at the Stockholm Declaration, Bosch will continue to support the target of halving the total number of road fatalities by 2030.