Bosch inaugurates smart campus in India, Filiz Albrecht to take charge as Head of Sustainability

German technology and services major, Bosch, has inaugurated its first smart campus in Bangalore, the largest in the world, outside Germany. The new facility is located in Adugodi, Bosch’s Bangalore headquarters, and has invested over Rs 800 crore towards its development. Filiz Albrecht will take over as the Head of Sustainability at Bosch India, starting tomorrow (July 1, 2022).

The new smart campus will accommodate over 10,000 employees and the 76-acre campus will focus on sustainability, security, and user experience.

The new Bosch smart campus was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, via a virtual inaugural address, while Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka was the chief guest at the event.

Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch, said, “The Spark, NXT campus Will provide inspiring working conditions for associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovations for a better quality of life in India. “As a global player, Bosch brings together associates from more than 150 different countries. We foster a flexible and inclusive working culture that combines authenticity with cultural diversity. With its array of smart solutions, this campus proves our commitment to creating a greener ecosystem. This empowers us to remain an employer of choice while driving sustainability in everything we do.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said: “Bosch has been part of the transformation in India for the last 100 years, and during this era, we have revolutionised the mobility and the ‘beyond mobility’ ecosystem. With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are “‘Invented for life’ and supports the government’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Bosch has invested Rs 50 crore towards the reduction of energy consumption in its Adugodi headquarters, and the campus will meet 85 per cent of its energy needs with solar panels and the green group captive power. Almost two-thirds of annual domestic water demand at Bosch in India will be met through rainwater harvesting projects.

Furthermore, a 9-million-litre capacity of underground tanks for rainwater harvesting reduces water demand by 60 per cent. Bosch has applied multiple smart, sustainable, and user-friendly solutions that move the campus towards the future of work

The campus will use AIoT-powered analytics for Industry 4.0 to provide smart energy and water management, while the platform will help save 6 per cent of energy per annum. In the new smart campus, Bosh will use the Bosch Intelligent Air Conditioning and Comfort Assistant (BIANCA) to reduce its carbon footprint, while also utilising an air quality monitoring system.