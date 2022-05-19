Borzo to strengthen B2B initiatives, adds 18k courier partners

Pandemic years have transitioned consumer behavior towards urgency that has created a surge in demand for quick delivery services which has, in turn, led to several players entering 10-minute delivery and same-day delivery segments. Today what we see as a game-changer, Borzo (erstwhile WeFast), a global logistics player has been acing it since 2012.

With growing customer preference to order products from platforms that promise faster delivery and dissatisfaction with longer service delivery, Borzo addresses this challenge by equipping and empowering SMEs with fast, precise, and same-day delivery serving all the pin codes of a particular city.

Currently, Borzo serves 14 Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Goa, Indore, Bhopal, and Chandigarh with a network of over 18,000 courier partners and has shown promising growth of 100 percent YoY increase in active couriers in 2021-2022.

Borzo’s technology ecosystem for SMEs ensures that SMEs’ investment to build their own supply chain infrastructure is minimal to none.

The ecosystem for SMEs will have 3 key differentiation: Automation for the business platform – Free API integration & CMS Modules to integrate with the App/website, Same Day COD remittance – Courier partner will directly transfer/deposit the COD amount to the business account within 24 hours and Delivery partners are assigned in less than 5 minutes of order placing and Pickups are done within 10-35 minutes. The process can be tracked in real-time.

The company claims it clocks more than 3 million deliveries a month. The ever-increasing delivery numbers have convinced Borzo to strengthen B2B offerings which will enable SMEs to minimise warehouse cost challenges as orders are dispatched from shelves quickly, generate repeat orders due to enriching customer experience, and provide a competitive edge that allows businesses with a free hand to focus solely on fulfilling demand.

“We at Borzo believe that the SME segment forms the core of the Indian economy. It has been our philosophy to enhance ‘Ease of Business operations’ for SMEs and become partners in their growth. Fast internet and smartphone access have changed customer perception about deliveries. Now, Local businesses have to equip themselves to fulfill the growing same-day delivery demand by being fast, precise, and cost-efficient.

Cities are not uniform, routes are not uniform, and types of deliveries are different hence SMEs require strong logistics support to enable their growth and push economic advancement. Our initiatives will precisely do that by adding value to business operations” said Devesh Gangal, Country Marketing Manager, Borzo India.

Borzo envisions India as a great market opportunity with immense untapped potential for same-day delivery in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities which will give us an early mover advantage. To better serve SMEs in their operations, in addition to 2-wheeler fleet partners, Borzo is now integrating truck partners to enable volumetric deliveries.