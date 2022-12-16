Borzo ramps up services in Maharashtra, focus on Pune market

Intra-city courier delivery platform Borzo has announced its plans to further strengthen its delivery service in Western India with a strong focus on Pune. The company will serve across Pune with a focus on SMEs, D2C, e-commerce brands in the Pune market.



Borzo will increase marketing spends in Pune and integrate its technology, API and delivery partner network at a larger scale to channelize B2B and B2C deliveries.



The company said that it is planning to serve all the pincodes in Pune with a 2,000-strong delivery fleet and eyes to expand its delivery partner network threefold in 2023. Borzo intends Pune to become one of its biggest city markets in Maharashtra after Mumbai and expects the city to contribute 10% to revenue in its first year of full scale operations.



Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo, India said, “We have been serving Pune since quite a few years at a moderate level. Now, we see immense potential in Pune and hence we will ramp up our investments to grow exponentially in Pune which paves the way for us to expand further in Maharashtra. We are targeting and expanding in high potential including upcoming metros, Tier II and Tier III cities,”



“Beginning Q3 FY 22-23 Borzo will target Pune’s B2B and B2C market by increasing marketing spends, onboarding delivery partners, API integrations and Tech support. We expect that our strong focus in Pune in the next 4 Quarters will contribute 10% to Borzo’s India growth”.

The demand for affordable and same-day delivery services are growing day by day with customers now opting for online buying more than ever before across services like, grocery and food, fashion, home décor products, electronic goods and essential items, such as medicines, among others.