BorgWarner To Supply Heater Technology To BMW

BorgWarner has provided its High-Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) for the BMW Group’s iX and i4 fully electric architecture. The solution controls the battery’s thermal management and cabin heating and contributes to significantly enhancing the driving range and durability of the battery.

“For more than 20 years we have successfully cooperated with the BMW Group, providing them with numerous solutions for combustion-powered vehicles,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems.

He added, “We are especially pleased to also support their line of premium electric vehicles, contributing to the advancement of future mobility and a cleaner environment.”

Generally available in power variants from 3 to 10kW for operating ranges between 250 and 500V, the HVCH supports OEMs in their vehicle development by providing a solution that features a compact modular design with reduced package size and weight.

It has a high thermal power density and – due to its low thermal mass and high efficiency – enables fast response times when heating up. Key components of the HVCH are stainless steel thick film heating elements (TFE), which are housed in solid die-cast aluminium that offers electromagnetic shielding and resists thermal shock, vibration and mechanical stress. The robustness of the TFE delivers longer product life.

As part of its Charging Forward initiative, BorgWarner is accelerating the company’s electrification strategy and has announced plans to grow electric vehicle revenues to approximately 45% by 2030, along with a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.