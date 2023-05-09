BorgWarner to supply eFan system to European and North American CV OEMs

BorgWarner has been selected to supply its high-voltage eFan system to a global commercial vehicle OEM for use in both the European and North American markets. This marks the first eFan system business in North America for BorgWarner, as well as its first global win in the eFan high-voltage, low-power segment.

The eFan system, which can be applied to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), will be on the OEM’s heavy-duty battery-electric trucks to achieve the highest cooling requirements and deliver best-in-class performance.

For this project, BorgWarner is supplying its complete eFan R10 system, which includes a fan, e-motor and integrated high-voltage inverter. The eFan R10 is capable of up to 10kW power and 40Nm torque with an operating temperature range from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 80 degrees Celsius.

“BorgWarner has applied its expertise in fan performance, electric motors and power electronics to develop highly efficient eFan systems for a range of electric vehicles,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. “We are pleased to extend our work with this global OEM to the supply of our high-performance eFans, further supporting our sustainability strategy to create a cleaner, more energy-efficient world.”

BorgWarner’s eFan system has a wide operating voltage range from 600V up to 850V without derating, ensuring compatibility with various high-voltage commercial vehicle electrical systems. Designed for long-term reliability, the electric motor and power electronics are liquid-cooled for compactness and robust operation.

BorgWarner’s eFan portfolio offers high-voltage options for both the low- and high-power segments and features an easily scalable eFan system with varying power levels from 5kW and 20Nm torque up to 40kW and 160Nm.

This modular design gives customers the choice of open fans or ring fans, as well as external or integrated inverters. Further, components of the eFans are scalable, with the ability to tailor interfaces and connectors to fit specific customer requirements.

In December 2022, BorgWarner acquired Drivetek AG, enhancing the company’s inverter expertise and capabilities, in turn supporting its eFan business growth. The start of production is slated for Q4 2025 with initial volumes of over 3,000, rising to nearly 74,000 by 2031 between North America and Europe.