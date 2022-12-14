BorgWarner to showcase EV solutions at Auto Expo Components 2023

American tier 1 supplier BorgWarner is set to demonstrate its innovative e-mobility solutions and products at the 2023 Auto Expo Components show in New Delhi, India next month.

The company will showcase a broad range of technologies that support vehicle electrification including battery systems, charging stations, electric motors, integrated drive modules, power electronics and high-performance thermal management products like the high-voltage coolant heater.

Sudhir Chawla, MD, BorgWarner Emissions Systems India said, “The Auto Expo is a great opportunity for BorgWarner to highlight our product and system solutions as well as provide insights into our ‘Charging Forward’ global company strategy, which aims to accelerate electrification efforts and commits to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.”

“Our BorgWarner technical centres and research and development departments in India play a central role in achieving the ambitious goals defined under this initiative, which support local customers in meeting strict Indian emissions standards such as Bharat Stage 6.”

The product highlights to be shown at the event include a high-energy battery system featuring a novel, flat module architecture that adapts to the underbody of light electric commercial vehicles (e-CV) and buses. A new, modular high-voltage eFan solution, and BorgWarner’s latest generation of inverters will also be featured.

In addition to forward-looking combustion technologies like hydrogen fuel-injection systems for commercial vehicles, BorgWarner will also showcase key conventional propulsion solutions.

The Auto Expo Components show will take place between January 12-15, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. With more than 1,500 participants and an expected 115,000 visitors, Asia’s largest automotive show is organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).