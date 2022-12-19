BorgWarner targets 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2031

American tier 1 supplier BorgWarner has announced its commitment to reduce its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25 percent by 2031 from a 2021 baseline.

This Scope 3 target, along with BorgWarner’s previously announced target to achieve 85 percent absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction by 2030 (from a 2021 baseline), were formally submitted for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The United States Environmental Protection Agency describes Scope 3 emissions as the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organisation, but that the organisation indirectly affects in its value chain. The scope 3 emissions include all sources not within an organisation’s scope 1 and 2 boundary. Scope 3 emissions also referred to as value chain emissions, often represent the majority of an organisation’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The company says these science-based targets, along with its carbon neutrality commitment, align with its Charging Forward strategy its accelerated path to electrification, which aims to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions future for all.

Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner said, “We are excited to announce our science-based targets to further our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world. These targets are fully supported by BorgWarner leadership and encourage a whole-company effort to meet our objectives as we continue to support and collaborate with our partners to achieve sustainable operations, and, further, our value chain.”

BorgWarner says it is making significant progress towards achieving its Scope 1 and 2 emissions targets as its global operations are placing an increased focus on renewable energy and efficiency within their respective facilities.

To meet the Scope 3 target, BorgWarner will focus its efforts on actions that can be made by the company, such as transitioning its product portfolio to electrification and furthering circular product development by increasing content of recyclable and remanufactured material, product weight reductions, and sustainable raw material selection. It will also ask its suppliers to develop a carbon-efficient supply base. To achieve this objective and promote environmental stewardship in its supply chain, BorgWarner’s cross-functional team of experts will offer to support and partner with suppliers on their journey toward emissions reduction.