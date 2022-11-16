BorgWarner plants in Singapore and Suzhou achieve key production milestone

BorgWarner, a global sustainable mobility solutions provider, announced major milestones at two of its production facilities. Its Suzhou facility produced its 1,000,000th inverter, while its Singapore facility produced its 13,500,000th Viper power switch.

BorgWarner’s Singapore facility began producing small batches of the first-generation of Viper power switches in 2014 and these are core to BorgWarner’s inverters.

Meanwhile, the company’s Suzhou facility has produced more than 1 million inverters since September 2017 when the very first inverter rolled off its line. As a result of the plant’s success, the Suzhou Plant Phase II has been launched to expand its inverter production capacity through the addition of Viper manufacturing capability, making the facility BorgWarner’s second largest Viper production site around the globe after the Singapore site.

Together, BorgWarner’s Suzhou and Singapore facilities will tap into their respective business potential to address customer and market needs at a faster and more efficient pace. These milestones underscore BorgWarner’s strategy to drive the trend of electrification in the global automotive industry.

Dr Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems said, “Moving forward, we will continue to invest in innovation and development for new high-value product technologies, optimal production processes, and satisfied customers.”

BorgWarner’s innovative inverters are the first product of its kind to apply a silicon carbide power switch to an 800V platform using patented Viper dual-sided cooling technology. Due to better cooling, the power switch reduces the use of silicon carbide materials while delivering improved performance and system efficiency compared to conventional silicon-based inverters.