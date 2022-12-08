BorgWarner opens new Technical Centre in Bengaluru

American automotive supplier BorgWarner has opened a new 26,500 square foot (2,460 square meters) Technical Center in the Kundalahalli suburb of Bengaluru, India.

The new centre will house around 250 engineers and will focus on systems software development, fuel handling design and mechanical simulation of internal combustion engines and H2 engine management systems.

The company says in addition to supporting the passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs in India, it will also support BorgWarner’s other global technical centers.

Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President of Global Product Engineering, Sales and Business Development, BorgWarner Fuel Systems said, “The team provides essential support to many global OEM programs. We are expanding our local technical base by moving into this new facility. This enables us to improve our already excellent support for local customers and positions us well for the future.”

