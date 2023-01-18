BorgWarner opens electric propulsion engineering centre in Bengaluru

American tier 1 supplier BorgWarner has opened a 95,000 square foot (8,825 square meter) electric propulsion engineering center in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The centre will focus on inverters, DC/DC converters, on-board chargers, integrated drive modules, battery management systems and propulsion controllers.

It will employ more than 550 people in 2023 including for several newly created positions. At the Auto Expo Components 2023 trade show BorgWarner demonstrated its sustainable product’s that are helping OEMs make the transition to e-mobility in India.

Guenther Raab, VP – Engineering, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems said, “Our Charging Forward strategy is accelerating BorgWarner’s electrification efforts. We plan to grow electric vehicle revenues to around 45% of the company’s sales by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.”

“The India Propulsion Engineering Center we are establishing in Bangalore will play a vital role in achieving these ambitious targets globally, while setting up the foundation for future growth in electric mobility. The tech center will focus on electric propulsion systems, software and electronics hardware capabilities including functional safety and cybersecurity in India to drive BorgWarner’s global platforms.”

The opening of this second technical center in Bangalore follows the December 2022 opening of BorgWarner’s 26,500 square foot (2,460 square meter) technical centre in the Kundalahalli suburb of Bengaluru.