BorgWarner inaugurates new VCT manufacturing plant in India

BorgWarner has inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in India. The company’s new facility is situated in the Thiruvallur district near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Its opening ceremony was attended by BorgWarner executives and employees as well as local media and a priest. According to the company, this new plant will provide extensive manufacturing, assembly and storage space.

BorgWarner believes having two manufacturing sites operating in close proximity is likely to increase production efficiency and strengthen its position in the region. The assembly of BorgWarner’s high-performance engine control and variable camshaft timing (VCT) systems will be centralized in the new facility, which will also provide space for warehousing and shipping.

BorgWarner’s VCT technology optimizes efficiency and contributes to reducing emissions in internal combustion-powered vehicles – a further step on the company’s path toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility. With the opening of this plant, BorgWarner is ideally positioned to meet the ever-growing business needs of the automotive industry, not only in India but also in the entire Asian market.

The company believes that this expansion will significantly increase the localised sourcing and manufacturing setup to deliver a competitive edge in the Indian market. BorgWarner anticipates that operations will take place across a total area of more than 83,600 square feet, enabling further expansion of manufacturing capacities and the creation of additional jobs in the region.

Pei Wang, Vice President and General Manager Asia, BorgWarner Morse Systems said, “The current expansion was necessary; we needed the extra space to meet our increasing customer demand in India as a major local manufacturer. Having the two plants in the same area enables us to optimize logistics and improve our supply chain. Furthermore, the expansion highlights our role as an important regional employer.”