boodmo raises ₹40 crore funding: Total capital value up to ₹100 crore

boodmo, a spare parts e-commerce platform, has raised ₹40 crores in funding, increasing its total capital value. The company will use the fresh round of funding to scale the business.

By:October 4, 2021 5:51 PM
bodmo raises 40 crore funding

boodmo, the Gurugram based spare parts e-commerce platform for auto parts, has announced that it has received a fresh round of funding of ₹40 crores. The new round of funding takes boodmo’s total capital value to ₹100 crores. The e-commerce seller will use the funding to scale up its business, implement a new Warehouse Management System, improve delivery speed, and develop the supply side of the marketplace. 

Currently, boodmo operates 3 fulfilment centres in Delhi, Bangalore and Jaipur. As per the company, it has over 18 lakh customers in its registered database and about 4000 orders are placed on the website every day. The company used the previous round of funding to improve quality processes at its fulfilment centres and widen its inventory.

Commenting upon the freshly raised capital, Oleksandr Danylenko, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of boodmo says, “We used the previous round of funding to confirm our business model and polish our logistics operations, with this investment we plan to expand our fulfilment centres and the focus on supply aspect of the marketplace.”

