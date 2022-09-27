Bolt launches new EV charging socket at introductory price of Rs 2599

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider Bolt has launched its EV charging socket BOLT LITE.

The company said that the indigenously made socket is compatible with all portable chargers that come with any EV and works with the existing AC power supply at home. The socket has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 2599.



The company, in a statement, said that the Bolt Lite charging socket is compatible with two, three and four wheel EVs and requires no additional infrastructure and can be installed in under 30 minutes with little to no maintenance.

It offers dual-layer of protection with an in-built MCB that automatically switches off electrical circuits during any abnormal condition in the electrical network such as overload and short circuit conditions.

Furthermore, the energy meter provides bifurcation for energy consumed by the BOLT LITE charging socket vs. the power supply of the home via the BOLT app. It is IP65 certified and therefore provides complete protection from dust, oil, water and other non-corrosive material and can endure all weather conditions.



Mohit Yadav, Co-founder, Bolt said, “A robust and pervasive charging infrastructure, both at home and in public spaces is key for rapid adoption of EVs in India. The current usage of a standard 15A socket to charge EVs at home can damage the vehicle, battery and the charger due to uncontrolled charging, exposure to extreme temperatures or unexpected power surges.”



“Now with BOLT LITE, we are addressing the various challenges faced by a user while charging an EV at home and have designed an affordable solution which enables safe and smart charging at home.”, he added.



To achieve its electrification targets, India needs safe, smart and affordable EV charging solutions for home. The presence of safe EV chargers at home not only provides users with the convenience of charging their EVs but also boosts confidence among people who are considering purchasing it.