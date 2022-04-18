BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 71.90 lakh

BMW India has launched the new Silver Shadow Edition of the X4 coupe SUV in the country. The price of the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition starts in India at Rs 71.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It demands a premium of around Rs 1.40 lakh over the BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition that was previously introduced in the country and is now completely sold out.

The pre-bookings for the new BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition are now open in India. One can log on to BMW India’s official website to book this new exclusive edition of the SUV. The new BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition has been introduced in a sole M Sport trim with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. While the xDrive30i (petrol) variant has been priced at Rs 71.90 lakh, the xDrive30d (diesel) variant costs Rs 73.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom pan-India.

Talking about its key highlights, the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition gets a distinctive frame for BMW’s mesh kidney grille and the grill nuggets are finished in high gloss chrome finish. This exclusive edition of the SUV is available in three colours, namely Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue, and Alpine White paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca black upholstery. In terms of features, it gets a 12.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, etc.

The new BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (xDrive 30i) that develops 252 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. It also gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 265 hp and 620 Nm. Both the engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and they also get BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard.