BMW partners THACO to start local production in Vietnam

BMW Group has partnered with Vietnamese automajor Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) to locally produce BMW vehicles in the Asian country. With this collaboration, the German carmaker has expanded its presence in Asia, which now includes manufacturing plants in India and Thailand, JV plants in China, and partner plants in Malaysia, Indonesia and now Vietnam.



Michael Nikolaides, Senior Vice President BMW Group Production Network, Supply Chain Management said, “This is a major milestone for the BMW Group in Asia Pacific as we look to strengthen our geographic footprint in the region,”



“With this decision, the BMW Group once again is applying its strategic principle of production follows the market”.



Lars Nielsen, Managing Director, BMW Group Asia said, “There is long-term growth potential in the Vietnam market, and we are excited to take this next step with THACO to locally produce some of our most popular models – including the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW X3 and BMW X5. We are also eager to bring our customers in Vietnam the very best of BMW, proudly produced in the heart of the country.”

Tran Ba Duong, Chairman, THACO said, “We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to now include BMW vehicles as part of our manufacturing business in Chu Lai, Quang Nam Province and are committed to providing high-quality vehicles that BMW customers expect from the brand.”